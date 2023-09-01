Maharashtra: Man seriously injured after being hit by police vehicle; case against constable

Thane, Sep 1 (PTI) A 36-year-old man was seriously injured and hospitalised after being hit by a police vehicle at Panvel in neighbouring Raigad district of Maharashtra, an official said on Friday.

Advertisment

The incident occurred on Thursday evening in a slum, where a police team went to crack down on a group of gamblers, he said.

During the incident, the police vehicle suffered damages as it also dashed against the compound wall of a college after its driver lost control, he said.

"The Panvel police station had received a tip-off that some people were gambling on a ground near a college. Accordingly, a police team went to the spot around 4.50 pm on Thursday in a police jeep. On seeing the police, the gamblers started running away," the police official said.

Advertisment

During the melee, the driver of the police vehicle lost control and dashed against a slum resident, identified as Ashok Shivram Manjule, who suffered serious injuries. He was admitted to a hospital, where he is undergoing treatment, he said.

The police vehicle also hit the compound wall of the college, in which it suffered damages, he added.

A case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt), 338 (causing grievous hurt) and 427 (mischief causing damage) was registered against the constable driving the vehicle, the official said.

Investigation into the incident is on, he said. PTI COR NP