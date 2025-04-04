Maharashtra: Man stabbed to death in public in Nagpur, 3 held

Nagpur, Apr 3 (PTI) Nagpur, Apr 3 (PTI) A 35-year-old man was stabbed to death in full public view in Maharashtra's Nagpur on Thursday night, police said.

A video of the incident has surfaced on social media.

According to a senior police officer, three of the accused have been arrested, while two others are absconding.

The incident took place around 10.15 pm in the Zingabai Takli market area, when a group of around five assailants attacked Sohail Khan, and stabbed him multiple times, an official said. Further investigation in the matter is underway, he said.