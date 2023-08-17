Maharashtra: Man stabs 12-year-old girl to death for spurning his proposal, tries to end life

Thane, Aug 17 (PTI) A 20-year-old man fatally stabbed a 12-year-old girl for rejecting his proposal for a romantic relationship and tried to take his life by drinking disinfectant in Maharashtra’s Thane district, the police said on Thursday.

Accused Aditya Kamble repeatedly stabbed the minor in the presence of her mother at Teesgaon locality in Kalyan on Wednesday evening, said the police.

The girl succumbed to the stab wounds during treatment.

Citing neighbours’ accounts, the police said Kamble made a few visits to the housing society where the girl lived to know more about her daily routine.

On Wednesday, he waited there for the girl to return from her tuition classes.

When the girl and her mother arrived at the building, Kamble pushed her mother and repeatedly stabbed the minor with a knife, leading to her death, said the police.

As Kamble was fleeing the spot, he was surrounded by locals. He then pulled out a bottle of phenyl and drank it, the official said.

Kamble is being treated in a hospital, he said.

The police on Wednesday night registered a case against Kamble under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code. They registered another FIR (first information report) against him under IPC section 309 (attempt to commit suicide) on Thursday, the official added. PTI COR NR