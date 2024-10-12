Maharashtra: Man stabs wife to death over children’s custody

Thane, Oct 12 (PTI) A 41-year-old man from Maharashtra’s Thane district has been arrested for allegedly killing his wife over the custody of their children, an official said on Saturday.

The couple – Nadeem Khan and his wife Amrin (36) – from Mira Road has two children, aged 2 and 10, and was caught in a dispute over their kids’ custody, the official said.

The woman had gone to the police station to seek some help. Since the cops were busy, she told them she would return after some time and went to the nearby school to meet her child.

On her way to the school, Khan picked up a quarrel with Amrin and stabbed her to death, said the official from Mira Road police station.

Khan has been booked for murder and a probe is underway, he added. PTI COR NR