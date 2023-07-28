Maharashtra: Man swept away after falling into swollen nullah in Thane

Thane, Jul 28 (PTI) A 45-year-old man was swept away in a swollen nullah after slipping into it at Kalwa in Thane city of Maharashtra, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred at 11.30 pm on Thursday, they said.

"The victim, identified as Ramesh Taki, was walking in Mahatma Phule Nagar locality when he accidentally fell into the swollen nullah and got swept away," an official of Kalwa police station said.

A search operation was conducted by the personnel of the local fire brigade and the Thane civic body's Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC), but the victim could not be traced, he said.

Several nullahs in Thane were flooded due to incessant rains over the past few days.

RDMC chief Yasin Tadvi said that Thane city recorded 166.31 mm rainfall in 24 hour ending 8.30 a.m on Friday.

The city's total rainfall so far this season is 2,247.29 mm, he said, adding that during the same period the rainfall last year was 1,443.97 mm.

Meanwhile, the authorities in neighbouring Palghar said the district received a total of 185.10 mm of average rainfall till 8 am in 24 hours. PTI COR NP