Maharashtra: Man wanted in theft case resists arrest, abuses police team in Panvel

Thane, Aug 7 (PTI) A 55-year-old man wanted in a theft case created a ruckus and resisted arrest by abusing police personnel in Panvel city in Raigad district of Maharashtra, an official said on Monday.

The incident occurred on Sunday when a police team went to Vadghar in Panvel to arrest the accused, Sayeed Bilal Khan, wanted in a case registered by the police in Palghar district.

Khan abused police personnel and also threatened to remove his clothes, the official said.

Khan was brought to Panvel police station where he picked up a quarrel and kicked chairs, the official said.

Police bundled him into their vehicle and left for Palghar.

A fresh case was registered against Khan on the charges of assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharging his duty and criminal intimidation, the official added. PTI COR NSK