Maharashtra Mandal celebrates Ganesh festival in Sri Lanka

Mumbai, Sep 2 (PTI) The Maharashtra Mandal in Sri Lanka celebrated the Ganesh festival with traditional fervour in the presence of Indian High Commissioner Santosh Jha.

The celebration at the Women's International Club in Colombo on Sunday was marked by the unfurling of the Maratha flag, with women in traditional 'navwari' (nine-yard saris) and men sporting saffron 'phetas' dancing to the beats of 'dhol' and performing 'lezim'.

The Maharashtra Mandal in Sri Lanka, under the aegis of the Indian Cultural Association and the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre (High Commission of India), celebrated the festival with a Ganpati idol gifted by the Shrimanta Dagdusheth Halwai Trust of Pune.

More than 200 people from diverse cultural backgrounds, representing the Indian Cultural Association, Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre, the High Commission of Colombo, and the Sri Lankan fraternity, gathered for the celebration.

Speaking on the occasion, Indian High Commissioner Santosh Jha reflected on freedom fighter Lokamanya Tilak’s original purpose for starting Ganeshotsav and how this festival continues to bring everyone together, reminding people that faith knows no boundaries. PTI VT ARU