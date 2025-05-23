Maharashtra mandates 3-metre width for farm roads, includes it as 'other rights' in land records

Mumbai, May 23 (PTI) The Maharashtra government has mandated that all farm roads in the state must have a minimum width of three metres, a move that will help in smooth transportation of agri produce, movement of machinery, and for facilitating irrigation access.
The decision, taken on Thursday, forms part of a new government resolution aimed at improving agricultural access and ensuring proper recording of farm roads in official land documents, said state Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule.
According to the Revenue and Forest Departments, farm roads will now be officially recorded under the 'other rights' section of the 7/12 land title document.
"These roads are essential for transporting farm produce, moving agricultural machinery, and facilitating irrigation access. Lack of recognised road access and narrow paths were creating difficulties for farmers, especially as farm mechanisation has increased across the state," Bawankule noted.
Such roads are unpaved paths and dirt roads that are intended for access by tractors and agriculture equipment in furtherance of farming operations, including transportation of products.
With this decision, both traditional and newly-used farm roads will be documented in land records. However, these entries will be kept distinct from land ownership and listed only under 'other rights', the minister said.
District collectors, tehsildars, sub-divisional officers, and other competent authorities have been instructed to ensure that all applications related to farm road recording are decided within 90 days, he added. PTI ND RSY