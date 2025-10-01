Maharashtra: Marathwada records 126 per cent excess rainfall in September

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Oct 1 (PTI) The semi-arid region of Marathwada in central Maharashtra received 126 per cent more rainfall than the September average this year, an official said on Wednesday.

Several parts of the region, which comprises Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Dharashiv, Latur, Nanded, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani and Beed districts, were battered by torrential rains, resulting in discharge of water from dams and flooding, in September.

The average expected rainfall for Marathwada in September is 160.5 mm. The figure stood at 362.9 mm this year, an increase of 126.1 per cent, the official said.

The average water storage in 11 major irrigation projects of the region reached 95.47 per cent on September 29, he said.

The Nimna Dudhna reservoir has the lowest storage – 72.78 per cent – across the region. Eight projects, including the Jayakwadi dam, have an average water stock of 90 per cent, the official added.

Crops on thousands of acres were damaged due to heavy rains last month.