Maharashtra: Massive fire destroys two chemical factories in Boisar MIDC

Mumbai, Dec 29 (PTI) A massive fire on Sunday raged through two chemical factories in Boisar-Tarapur MIDC in Palghar district of Maharashtra, officials said.

The blaze erupted in UK Aromatic and Chemical Company and soon engulfed adjacent Shree Chemicals in the Salwad Shivaji Nagar area.

A fire-fighting operation is underway to put out the flames, officials said on Sunday night, adding that no report has been received about any injuries.

Several fire engines and water tankers brought the blaze under control after almost five hours.

A major disaster was averted as workers rushed out of the premises of the fire-ravaged UK Aromatic and Chemicals Factory, officials added.

The cause of the blaze cannot be known immediately.

Visuals showed thick plumes of black smoke emanating from the burning industrial unit.

The Palghar fire control room received a call about the incident around 6:20 PM, following which a fire-fighting operation was launched immediately, a Fire Brigade official said.

"The fire is under control. No injuries are reported," the official said around 11 PM.

Palghar Superintendent of Police Balasaheab Patil said the fire broke out around 5:20 PM, and spread due to strong winds, destroying a chemical and a textile unit. PTI ZA COR NSK