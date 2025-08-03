Maharashtra minister allotted govt bungalow where he had spent his childhood

Mumbai, Aug 3 (PTI) When Shiv Sena minister Shambhuraj Desai moved into Meghdoot bungalow, his official residence, it was a sort of homecoming not only for him but also for his family. The minister was born at the same residence and spent his childhood there.

Desai is the grandson of former Maharashtra home minister Balasaheb Desai, who resided in the same bungalow.

Desai and his mother turned emotional when they moved back to the same residence on Sunday.

"This bungalow had witnessed 'grih pravesh' of my mother after her marriage in 1965. I was born here and spent my childhood (in this bungalow). This is an emotional moment for us to live here again," Desai said.

Desai said he had requested Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to allot him the Meghdoot bungalow.

He said the CM heeded his request and allotted him this bungalow. PTI PR NSK