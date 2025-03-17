Maharashtra minister announces task force to tackle pollution in rivers

Mumbai, Mar 17 (PTI) Maharashtra Minister Pankaja Munde on Monday announced in the state legislative council that a task force will be set up to tackle pollution in rivers.

The state environment and climate change minister said the task force will involve collaboration between the environment, the urban development and rural development departments to ensure better implementation of pollution control measures.

Munde made the announcement while responding to BJP legislator Uma Khapare's calling attention motion in the Upper House.

"It is true that 55 rivers in Maharashtra were found to be polluted, primarily due to untreated sewage from urban areas being released into the water bodies," Munde said.

She said her department plans to establish a task force that will coordinate with various departments for the effective implementation of pollution control measures.

Munde pointed out that while industries are not allowed to release untreated waste into rivers, 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra generate vast amounts of untreated sewage, contributing significantly to the problem.

She also emphasised the need to engage state-run plants in the government's pollution control efforts.

"The biochemical oxygen demand (BOD) level is a key indicator of river pollution. In 2018, nine rivers in Maharashtra recorded BOD levels above 30 mg per litre, which is considered extremely serious. However, the number of rivers has now come down to three," the minister informed the Council.

She said Maharashtra currently has 155 operational sewage treatment plants (STPs), with 16 new plants recently added, while 20 plants are under construction, and more than 30 are in the planning stage.

The state must enhance the capacity of sewage treatment plants, she added. PTI ND ARU