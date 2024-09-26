Maharashtra minister Bhujbal hospitalised with fever, throat infection

Mumbai, Sep 26 (PTI) Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal was on Thursday hospitalised after he fell ill.

A statement issued from his office said Bhujbal was in Pune to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's function, which was cancelled.

The state minister for food and civil supplies complained of fever and throat infection and rushed back to Mumbai, after which he was admitted in Bombay Hospital, it said.

His health is stable and people should not believe in rumours, the statement added.

PM Modi's visit to Pune on Thursday was cancelled due to heavy rains in the past 24 hours.

Modi was to flag off metro rail services from District Court to Swargate in Pune and launch development projects costing Rs 22,600 crore. PTI MR BNM