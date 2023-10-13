Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal gets death threat via Whatsapp; Nashik cops begin probe

Nashik, Oct 13 (PTI) Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal allegedly received a death threat on Friday through a Whatsapp message when he was in his home in Nashik, a police official said.

The message, in Marathi, warned Bhujbal to "behave properly" or "the score would be settled". It also said he "will not live for more days".

Nationalist Youth Congress functionary Ambadas Khaire lodged a complaint with Ambad police.

An official said the message may have been sent from Parbhani as per initial probe. PTI COR BNM BNM