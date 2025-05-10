Maharashtra minister consoles soldier Murali Naik’s family in Andhra

Kalli Thanda (Andhra Pradesh), May 10 (PTI) Maharashtra Industries Minister Uday Samant on Saturday consoled the family members of Mudavath Murali Naik, a soldier from Andhra Pradesh, who laid down his life during the cross-border shelling in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch.

"Maharashtra Industries Minister Uday Samant consoled the family member of the martyr (Naik) at his home in Kalli Thanda village in Sri Sathyasai district today," said an official press release.

Following his meeting with Naik’s family, Samant is scheduled to proceed to Bengaluru. PTI STH ADB