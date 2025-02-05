Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde undergoes eye surgery

Mumbai, Feb 5 (PTI) Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde on Wednesday said he has undergone an eye surgery and has been advised rest for the next four-five days, hence will not be able to meet anyone.

The Minister for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection, who is facing the heat over the murder a sarpanch in Beed district and corruption allegations, said he will resume work on February 10.

He said he underwent surgery at noted ophthalmologist Tatyarao Lahane's private hospital in Mumbai.

On Tuesday, activist Anjali Damania alleged a Rs 88 crore scam in the agriculture department when Munde held the portfolio in the previous Mahayuti coalition government in the state.

The minister has termed the allegations as "baseless" and said he will file a defamation suit against her.

Munde is also under fire over the arrest of his close aide Walmik Karad in an extortion case related to the murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh in Beed district, the minister's home turf in central Maharashtra. PTI PR GK