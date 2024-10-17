Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde's wife escapes unhurt after car accident

Pune, Oct 17 (PTI) The wife of Maharashtra cabinet minister Dhananjay Munde escaped unhurt after a car she was travelling in hit a private bus on Solapur-Pune road here on Thursday morning, officials said.

The incident took place at around around 5 am near Sortapwadi on Solapur-Pune highway, an official from Uruli Kanchan police station said.

"As the speed of the private bus reduced, the car hit the bus from the rear side, causing a minor accident. Mrs Rajshree Munde escaped unhurt in the accident," the official said.

NCP leader Dhananjay Munde holds charge of the state agriculture department. PTI SPK GK