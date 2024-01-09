Maharashtra minister directs depts to use up funds allocated under district annual planning

Thane, Jan 9 (PTI) Maharashtra Minister Shambhuraj Desai has directed all departments to exhaust funds allocated to them under the district annual planning for the financial year 2023-24 before March 31, an official said on Tuesday.

During the District Annual Planning Committee meeting held here on Monday, Desai, the guardian minister of Thane district, cited that though 72 per cent of the administrative approvals were granted, only 38 per cent of the allocated funds had been spent.

District Collector Ashok Shingare, local MLAs and senior government officials were present for the meeting.

The minister urged the departments to expedite their spending and emphasised the importance of utilising the funds for the overall development of Thane.

As per an official release, a consolidated district planning plan amounting to Rs 1,016 crore was proposed for submission to the government during the meeting.

Last year, a plan of Rs 750 crore had been approved for 2023-24, but considering the urgency of various works, the proposed plan has been increased, it said.

Of the approved works for 2023-2024, 72 per cent had received administrative approval, with 38 per cent expenditure incurred so far. The administration has been instructed to provide the remaining administrative approvals, the release stated. PTI COR ARU