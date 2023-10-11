Maharashtra minister Kesarkar asks BMC to make Mumbai City 'rodents-free'

Mumbai, Oct 11 (PTI) Making Mumbai free of rodents and setting up day care centres for senior citizens are among multiple targets given to the local civic body for completion within specific deadlines by Maharashtra School Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar, who is also in-charge of Mumbai City district.

During an interaction with reporters at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters here on Wednesday, Kesarkar, the guardian minister of Mumbai City, said he has asked the civic body to end the menace of rats.

“This (making Mumbai free of rodents) is one of the major tasks I have given to them (BMC) as the guardian minister,” Kesarkar said.

The rodent problem is particularly severe in Girgaon and Parel areas where garbage is thrown between house gullies, he said.

Kesarkar, who recently got an office cabin in the civic headquarters in south Mumbai, said he has assigned 42 to 43 different deadline-based targets to the BMC, which is currently under an administrator as the term of corporators ended early last year.

He said apart from the ongoing projects, they are going to implement two new concepts in Mumbai --- day care centres for senior citizens and setting up food courts in 'koliwadas' (fisherfolk villages).

Highlighting that day care centres for elderly people are a common concept worldwide, including in European countries, the Shiv Sena minister said they plan to start two such facilities on a pilot basis.

“In two of the eight wards in the (island) city, we are planning to start such centres on a trial basis,” Kesarkar said, adding he has suggested providing senior citizens with 'Shiv Bhojan' thalis (food at subsidized price) and making provision for their regular health check-ups at these facilities.

The minister said he has given a two-month target to the civic body for setting up food courts in 'koliwadas' and authorities have selected three sites in Cuff Parade, Mahim and Worli areas.

Plans are under consideration for development of popular spots like Banganga Tank, Mumbadevi Temple, Mahalaxmi Temple, Haji Ali Dargah and Siddhivinayak Temple, he said.

“Mumbai is as beautiful as Europe, but we have to make it better,” Kesarkar said.

Maintaining that he has asked the BMC to develop Fashion Street, a market for readymade clothes in South Mumbai, Kesarkar said he has also told officials to explore if underground markets can be established in the city on the lines of New Delhi.

Kesarkar said he has asked the civic body to provide double-decker mini buses for children in Rani Baug Zoo.

Replying to a question on the poor financial condition of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking, the minister said the civic transport body is being modernized and it will not suffer losses.

“For buying electric buses, the Maharashtra government is helping State Transport Corporation (MSRTC). Similarly, the civic body should have BEST for buying electric buses (for Mumbai),” Kesarkar said.

He was replying to a question about BEST's request to the BMC for financial assistance for buying self-owned buses.

Kesarkar said he will bring this issue to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's notice.

According to the minister, a Ferris wheel (giant merry-go-round) called 'Mumbai Eye', like the one in London and many other cities, could be considered on BMC land at Race Course. PTI KK RSY