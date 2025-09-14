Maharashtra minister Lodha inaugurates ‘kabutarkhana’ at Jain temple in Mumbai

Mumbai, Sep 14 (PTI) Maharashtra minister and BJP leader Mangal Prabhat Lodha on Sunday inaugurated a new ‘kabutarkhana’ (pigeon feeding enclosure) at the Teen Murti Jain temple in Sanjay Gandhi National Park.

“This space has been provided by the Digambar Jain community. My expectation is that each ward should have an authorised kabutarkhana. Every administrative ward must have one such facility. Since Mumbai has faced issues related to this, we have begun from here,” Lodha said.

He said the community came forward to start the enclosure on its land when pigeon feeding stations across the city were being shut down.

“The Digambar Jain community owns nine acres inside the national park area where all animals and birds can roam freely. After the Bombay High Court ordered closure of kabutarkhanas, we have found a legal way to establish this one. It will always be a matter of pride that this is Mumbai’s first such facility post the court’s directive,” the minister said.

The move comes against the backdrop of the recent controversy over the Dadar kabutarkhana, where some residents had said that pigeon droppings were causing respiratory issues and nuisance in the locality.

While many citizens demanded its removal, members of the Jain community had opposed the move, asserting that they would take responsibility for its upkeep. The dispute eventually reached the high court. PTI ND NR