Maharashtra minister meets Pune police chief, calls for ED action on criminals’ properties

Pune, Nov 7 (PTI) Maharashtra Minister Chandrakant Patil on Friday held a meeting with the Pune police commissioner regarding recent crimes in the city and urged the police to collect data on criminals, identify their illegal properties, and initiate action with the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

BJP MP Murlidhar Mohol accompanied Patil for a meeting with Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Patil said certain incidents have taken place in the city over the past few days through which an attempt has been made to create a different kind of image of Pune.

"I held a meeting with the police commissioner regarding the incidents that occurred in Kothrud and other parts of the city," he said.

The meeting has come amid the recent rise in crimes, including the shooting incident involving fugitive gangster Nilesh Ghaywal's associates in a road rage incident in the Kothrud area last month, and the fatal stabbing of a 17-year-old boy for which three teenagers were detained earlier this week.

"We have asked the police to collect data on criminals, identify their illegal properties and initiate action with the Enforcement Directorate (ED). We will pursue this in Delhi and ensure the ED takes action against those involved. The Pune police will be filing a complaint with the ED along with all supporting evidence," Patil said.

The minister further dismissed allegations about his connection with criminals.

"We have no connection with any criminals. When I meet 2,000 to 3,000 people daily, many of them take photos, but that doesn't mean I have links with them. I have assured the police that even if someone uses my name or calls on my behalf, do not spare them," he added. PTI COR ARU