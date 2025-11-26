Maharashtra minister Munde assures fair investigation in death of her PA's wife

Beed, Nov 26 (PTI) Maharashtra Minister Pankaja Munde has said that the police investigating the alleged suicide of her personal assistant's wife will not protect anyone.

Munde met the family members of the deceased Dr Gauri Palve in Pimpalner village in Beed district on Tuesday night, days after she was found hanging at her house in Mumbai, leading to the arrest of her husband, Anant Garje.

Dr Palve (28), a dentist at civic-run KEM hospital in Mumbai, allegedly hanged herself in her flat at Worli on Saturday due to a domestic dispute, nearly 10 months after their marriage.

Based on a complaint filed by Palve's father, the Worli police registered an abetment of suicide case against Garje, a personal assistant to Minister Munde, and two of his relatives, according to Mumbai Police.

Palve's family members have alleged that she had been tortured and harassed by her husband.

The minister told the family members that she had no inkling of a marital dispute in Palve’s life, emphasising that she had neither tried to protect anyone nor would she interfere in the investigation.

"I have ten PAs. How can I know what happens inside their homes? The couple (Garje and his wife) had visited my house during the Ganesh festival. They looked happy, nothing seemed amiss", she said.

The Environment and Animal Husbandry Minister said she had not made even a single call to the police regarding the probe.

Munde suggested that family members of the deceased should have acted in time if they knew she was mistreated. PTI COR NSK