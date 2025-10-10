Maharashtra minister orders action against dealers supplying vehicles to illegal multi-brand sellers

Mumbai, Oct 10 (PTI) Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik on Friday directed officials to take strict action against automobile dealers found supplying vehicles to unauthorised multi-brand sellers.

The minister gave these directions to Transport Commissioner Vivek Bhimanwar during a meeting with the Automobile Dealers Federation held at Mantralaya, a release from his office stated.

Sarnaik pointed out that a large network of multi-brand vehicle sellers has emerged in the state, and they sell vehicles illegally without contributing any revenue to the government.

Some of these entities also bring new vehicles from other states and sell them in Maharashtra without a valid trade certificate, he said.

The minister directed officials to suspend or cancel trade certificates of dealers supplying vehicles to illegal sellers, and assured that the government would protect the interests of those conducting business within the legal framework. PTI KK ARU