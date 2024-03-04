Maharashtra minister reviews preparations for job fair in Thane

Thane, Mar 4 (PTI) Maharashtra Industries Minister Uday Samant on Monday reviewed preparations for a state government-organised job fair to be held in Thane, the political turf of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, on March 6 and 7.

The job fair, "Namo Maharojgar Melawa", is aimed at providing employment opportunities to jobless youths from the Konkan division, and will be held at Modella Mill Compound in the Wagle Estate area.

Samant presided over a review meeting and gave instructions to officials to make the event a success.

District Magistrate Ashok Shingare, Thane Municipal Corporation Commissioner Abhijit Bangar, Commissioner of Skill Development Department Nidhi Chaudhary, and Additional Commissioner of Police Mahesh Patil were among those present at the meeting.

Minister Samant directed officials to arrange necessary facilities such as water supply, parking spaces, medical aid stations, ambulances and fire extinguishers for the two-day event.

The police department has been instructed to ensure the safety of attendees, informed District Information Officer Manoj Sanap in an official release here.

The job fair is expected to feature 352 stalls with over 1,000 companies participating each day, said the release.

On March 6, it is expected that 56,120 individuals will find employment opportunities and the number of job seekers is likely to be 44,774 the next day, said the release. PTI COR RSY