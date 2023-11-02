Maharashtra minister Samant visits Bharat Diamond Bourse in Mumbai, holds talks with traders

Mumbai, Nov 2 (PTI) Maharashtra Industries Minister Uday Samant visited the Bharat Diamond Bourse in Mumbai and held talks with its office-bearers on the Gems and Jewellery Park proposed to be set up in Navi Mumbai.

During his visit to the bourse on Wednesday, he also interacted with the diamond traders there.

Samant's visit comes amid some diamonds merchants choosing to move their business to the newly-built diamond bourse in Surat, a move being used by the state's opposition parties to target the Eknath Shinde-led government.

In a post on social media site X, Samant said he interacted with Vipul Shah, Chairman of the Bharat Diamond Bourse at the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) and Vice Chairmen Kirit Bhansali and Mehul Shah, among others.

Samant said he held a detailed discussion on the proposed Gems and Jewellery Park in Navi Mumbai. PTI PR NP