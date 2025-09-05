Maharashtra transport minister receives first delivery of Tesla model Y in Mumbai

Mumbai: Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik on Friday received the first delivery of a car from Tesla’s newly launched showroom in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex, calling it his attempt towards raising awareness of electric vehicle (EV) adoption.

The minister, who booked the Model Y a day after the American automaker launched its first showroom in India in July, said he plans to gift the car to his grandson as a symbolic step towards building “early awareness” of green mobility.

“I have taken delivery of the Tesla to spread awareness about electric mobility among citizens, especially the younger generation. I want children to see these cars early and understand the importance of sustainable transportation,” said Pratap Sarnaik.

The Shiv Sena minister said Maharashtra has set the goal of ushering in a major EV transition in the next decade, aligned with the Prime Minister’s clean mobility vision. The state has also announced multiple incentives, including toll exemptions on Atal Setu and the Samruddhi Expressway, he said.

“Even if the cost is slightly higher today, what matters more is setting the right example and accelerating EV adoption.”

He said the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has already procured nearly 5,000 e-buses for public transport, with charging stations being set up across the state.