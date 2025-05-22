Maharashtra minister seeks report as activists blame Almatti dam for floods in Kolhapur

Mumbai, May 22 (PTI) Maharashtra Water Resources Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil has asked officials to study the evidence after local activists claimed that the Almatti dam in Karnataka was causing floods in Kolhapur-Sangli region.

At a meeting called on Wednesday in Kolhapur to discuss the floods in the twp southern Maharashtra districts which have become a recurring problem, there were heated exchanges as the government initially maintained that the dam was not responsible for the floods.

Local MLAs and activists including members of the Krishna Flood Committee and Irrigation Federation demanded that the Maharashtra government oppose a proposed increase in the height of Almatti dam on the Krishna river, and ensure compliance with the Central Water Commission's flood management guidelines.

Finally, Vikhe Patil instructed irrigation department officials to study the evidence presented by activists and come up with a report at the next meeting.

"The protestors have raised serious points that warrant proper technical review. Officials have been directed to conduct a study and reconvene with findings in 15 days," Vikhe Patil said.

The government, meanwhile, also drew criticism for not inviting opposition leaders, particularly from the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) at the meeting.

Former minister Satej Patil, who stayed away from the meeting in protest, said the government's position was "deeply flawed" and warned that if the state failed to legally oppose any proposal to increase Almatti dam's height, there would be an agitation.

Prior to the meeting, Kolhapur Guardian Minister Prakash Abitkar had suggested that a separate discussion be organised in Kolhapur between protestors and senior irrigation officials. "Local concerns must be heard where they arise. I've recommended a focused dialogue to understand and document all issues raised," Abitkar said.

Dhanaji Chudamunge, one of the activists, also called for the appointment of a dedicated irrigation official to ensure that the Almatti dam authority adheres to national directives. PTI ND KRK