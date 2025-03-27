Maharashtra minister suffers freak injury while paying tribute to martyred Army soldier

Mumbai, Mar 27 (PTI) Maharashtra Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan on Thursday sustained a head injury while paying tribute to martyred soldier Arjun Laxman Baviskar in Varangaon in Jalgaon district, said an official.

Videos of Mahajan being treated at a hospital there went viral on social media.

"The incident occurred when Mahajan, while climbing on to an army truck to pay tribute to the martyred soldier's mortal remains, struck his head on an iron rod, resulting in bleeding. Despite the injury, he proceeded to offer floral tribute to the fallen soldier," the official said.

Mahajan was later taken to Nimjai Hospital in Varangaon, where he received medical attention from Dr Nilesh Patil. Local leaders including former municipal president Sunil Kale, labour leader Milind Medhe, BJP city president Sunil Mali and Sheikh Akhlaq accompanied him to the hospital.

Speaking to the family of the soldier after receiving treatment, Mahajan said the state government stands with them in this hour of grief.

Despite the injury, Mahajan also took part in the funeral procession up to the Tiranga Circle before leaving for Nashik for a scheduled meeting, the official said. PTI ND BNM