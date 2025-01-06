Maharashtra minister to pitch for cable car project in Delhi meeting

Thane, Jan 6 (PTI) Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik will present a proposal to launch a cable car project in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region during a meeting of transport ministers in Delhi on Tuesday.

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari will chair the meeting to discuss the ambitious Developed India 2047 initiative, a release stated on Monday.

Sarnaik will present a proposal during the meeting to implement a cable car project in MMR under the Central Government's Parvatmala Project.

"The cable car project will provide an aerial alternative to traditional public transport alleviating congestion while preserving the natural and cultural heritage of the region," Sarnaik stated.

The cable car project proposes ropeway services to complement existing road, rail, and metro systems and the preservation of ecological and cultural landmarks such as Elephanta Caves, Matheran, and Sanjay Gandhi National Park.

Feasibility surveys and Development Plan Reports (DPRs) are to be prepared post-approval, the minister added. PTI COR NSK