Maharashtra Minister Vikhe Patil meets Jarange

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Sep 4 (PTI) Maharashtra minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil on Thursday met Maratha quota movement leader Manoj Jarange at a private hospital here.

Jarange is undergoing treatment after he ended his five-day-long hunger strike for Maratha reservations earlier this week.

"If anyone has any confusion with respect to the GR (government resolution or order on Maratha quota), my doors are open for them. Those who want, can come and talk to me instead of speaking in public and creating confusion," said Vikhe Patil, who heads a cabinet sub-committee on issues related to the Maratha community, after the meeting.

"There are no flaws in the GR, but if we need to do any improvement while implementing it, we can do it," the BJP leader added.

Jarange said they discussed how the decisions taken by the government in response to his demands would be implemented.

"We said the process of giving (Kunbi) certificates should take place in a time-bound manner," he said, adding that they also discussed the changes expected in the GR.

"We expect a simplified process and it will take some time," the activist added.

Jarange ended his stir after the Maharashtra government announced the formation of a committee to issue Kunbi caste certificates to Maratha community members with historical evidence of their Kunbi heritage, a social group classified as an Other Backward Class (OBC) in the state. PTI AW KRK