Maharashtra minister Walse Patil fractures thigh bone, dislocates wrist after fall at home

Pune, Mar 28 (PTI) Maharashtra minister Dilip Walse Patil on Thursday said he was injured after he fell in his home.

"My left thigh bone was fractured, and my right wrist was dislocated after I slipped at my house on Wednesday night," he said in a social media post.

"My condition is stable. Following the advice of doctors, surgery will be performed soon. Orthopaedic specialist Dr Niraj Adkar and cardiologist Dr Sadanand Rao have advised me to take rest in the coming days. I will soon be admitted for treatment under their care," the senior NCP leader added. PTI SPK BNM