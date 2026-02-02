Maharashtra minister warns of fund cut if Sena (UBT) candidates get elected in ZP polls

Mumbai, Feb 2 (PTI) Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane launched an attack on the Shiv Sena (UBT), saying that he would withhold development funds for candidates of the Opposition party if they get elected in the upcoming Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections.
As many as 12 Zilla Parishads and 125 Panchayat Samitis in the state will go to polls on February 7, and votes will be counted on February 9.
Addressing an election rally in the Fonda constituency of Kankavli in Sindhudurg district on Sunday, Rane said, "I release funds after looking at the poll symbol. If I see the lotus or the bow and arrow (BJP and Shiv Sena poll symbols), funds are granted immediately. But if, by mistake, the flaming torch symbol (Sena UBT) appears, I will even cut funds that are already sanctioned." The BJP leader, who was campaigning for a Shiv Sena candidate, claimed that a similar approach was adopted during the gram panchayat elections.
"We had clearly warned all sarpanches to hand over their gram panchayats to us, or they would not get even a single rupee. As a result, all sarpanches quickly came to our side," he said.
Rane further asserted that the Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections were becoming one-sided, and voters were questioning the need to support rivals.
He said that the local polls were being fought under the leadership of MP Narayan Rane and expressed confidence that the district would remain under his leadership for the next five years.
The minister said the BJP is "not concerned" about the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), claiming its candidates were barely visible during campaigning and some were "in hiding".
"After the elections, they will have to come to us again for funds," he said. PTI ND ARU