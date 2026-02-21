Maharashtra minister withdraws defamation case against Raut after latter expresses regret in court

Mumbai, Feb 21 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday said Maharashtra minister Dada Bhuse withdrew a defamation case filed against him after he expressed regret before a court in Nashik, stating that his allegation of corruption was based on "incorrect information". The two leaders appeared before the court in Malegaon together on Saturday morning.

Talking to reporters after the proceedings, Bhuse, a leader of the ruling Shiv Sena, said both of them made it clear before the court that they wanted to put an end to the dispute.

Bhuse's defamation complaint stemmed from an article published in Shiv Sena (UBT)'s mouthpiece 'Saamana', in 2023, in which Raut accused him of indulging in corruption of Rs 178 crore in Girna co-operative sugar factory located at Malegaon.

Talking to reporters, Raut said, "I informed the court that based on National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) hearings, I had made some statement. It was then made by Advay Hiray and I had supported him as a party colleague. Now Hiray himself joined the BJP, so he should take the case forward." "I also informed the court that there was no direct involvement from my side in the court. The case was already going on and the one who filed the petition has now joined the ruling party. Let them run the case," the Sena (UBT)'s Rajya Sabha member said.

He said he had received incorrect information and had levelled allegations against Bhuse on that basis.

Raut said he expressed regret in the court, and apologised to the farmers and citizens of Malegaon for any confusion caused.

"Dada Bhuse and I share good relations. This is Maharashtra's culture. I made statements based on the wrong information," he said.

Bhuse, who is school education minister, said Raut had accused him of being involved in a Rs 178-crore scam, but he later realised that the allegation was false and based on the information provided by Hiray.

"Raut has apologised to the farmers and citizens of Malegaon. Considering the confusion among the farmers and residents and their well-being, the claim has been withdrawn. He expressed regret and the matter has ended," Bhuse, who represents the Malegaon Outer assembly constituency, said.