Maharashtra Minister Zirwal denies link to bribery case; Oppn demands his resignation, stages walkout in Council

Mumbai, Feb 26 (PTI) Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Minister Narhari Zirwal on Thursday denied any link to a bribery case involving a clerk in his office as the Opposition pressed for his resignation in the Legislative Council until the ongoing probe into the matter was over.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on February 12 caught FDA clerk Rajendra Dherange while allegedly accepting a Rs 35,000 bribe at Mantralaya (state secretariat) in south Mumbai. Zirwal's private secretary, Dr Ramdas Gade, was also relieved of his post and directed to report back to his parent department following a sting operation related to bribery.

Raising the issue in the Council, Satej Patil (Congress) said the ACB did recee for two days before raiding the NCP minister's office.

"The minister should not stay in his post till he was cleared of all charges and the ongoing probe was over. The minister should resign," Patil demanded in the Upper House.

Responding to the charge, Zirwal maintained he was in Delhi when Dherange was arrested and insisted he had nothing to do with the bribery case.

"I have nothing to do with this. I have never backed such tendencies and will not do so in future either," the NCP cabinet member told the Council as he defended himself.

Zirwal further noted that both Dherange (clerk) and Gade (private secretary) have been repatriated to their parent cadre as they were on deputation in his office.

However, Opposition members were not satisfied with Zirwal's response and sought his resignation. They also staged a walkout from the Council over the issue. PTI PR RSY