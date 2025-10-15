Maharashtra minister's convoy found driving on wrong side of road amid traffic jam; commuters fume

Thane, Oct 15 (PTI) A video of Maharashtra Forest Minister Ganesh Naik's convoy travelling on the wrong side of the road to avoid a massive traffic jam on the Ghodbunder Road in Thane has surfaced on social media with commuters seeking to know if traffic rules were meant to be followed only by common citizens.

The incident occurred on Wednesday morning when Naik was heading to Palghar for a meeting of the District Planning Committee.

Naik is also the district guardian minister of Palghar.

While the BJP minister's convoy with police escort was on the way to Palghar, it took a U-turn to avoid a traffic jam and started going on the wrong side of the road.

Eyewitnesses and commuters were quick to capture videos and photos of the minister's convoy driving on the wrong side. The video that has surfaced on social media shows the minister sitting inside his car.

Angry citizens took to social media to express outrage, saying such instances expose the "two Indias on the same road - one for the powerful and one for the powerless".

"Traffic rules apply only to the 'aam aadmi' (common people), not the VVIPs," one commuter said. PTI COR NP