Maharashtra minister's PA booked for abetting wife's suicide

Mumbai, Nov 23 (PTI) The wife of a personal assistant of Maharashtra Minister Pankaja Munde allegedly hanged herself in her flat in central Mumbai due to a domestic dispute, prompting police to register an abetment of suicide case against her husband and his two relatives, officials said on Sunday.

Gauri Palve (28), wife of Anant Garje, was found hanging at her house in Worli area on Saturday evening, an official said.

Police have registered a case of abetment of suicide against Garje and his two relatives at Worli police station, he said.

The couple had tied the knot in February this year. The deceased was working as a dentist in the civic-run KEM Hospital, he said.

Palve's family has alleged that she took the extreme step following torture and harassment by Garje and demanded a thorough investigation, police said.

Her family members stated in an FIR that Garje's extramarital affair caused a dispute between the couple, and he used to threaten her.

Palve's uncle alleged that his niece was murdered by Garje and his family members and demanded an in-camera postmortem and an investigation by CBI.

He also appealed to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his deputies Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde, seeking a detailed probe.

"Family members of the deceased woman have given us few names besides that of her husband, and we have registered a case against all of them," a Worli police station official added.

State Animal Husbandry and Environment Minister Munde said police should investigate the matter and ensure there are no lapses.

"Another PA of mine received a call from Anant's phone between 6:30 and 6:45 pm on Saturday. He was crying inconsolably. He told me with great distress that his wife had committed suicide. This was very shocking", Munde said in a statement.

The minister reiterated that the police conduct a proper investigation into the matter, and that she had conveyed this to the police.

"I also spoke with Gauri Palve's father. I can understand that he is in great sorrow. What happens in someone's personal life is incomprehensible", she added.