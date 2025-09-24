Maharashtra minister's tour of flood-hit areas of Solapur district a sham: NCP (SP) MLA

Mumbai, Sep 23 (PTI) Nationalist Congress Party (SP) general secretary Rohit Pawar on Tuesday slammed the tour of Maharashtra minister Sanjay Shirsat to Solapur district which witnessed heavy rains in the last few days.

The Opposition MLA said the Shiv Sena cabinet member's tour was a mockery of farmers, who have been badly affected by the downpour.

"Out of the schedule, 1 hour is reserved for inspecting the areas in Karmala affected by heavy rainfall and 6 hours are set aside for party organization. Does this mean Mr Shirsat is coming to the party meeting just to stretch his legs? If not, what else is this but a mockery of farmers?," Pawar posted on X along with the itinerary of the minister's tour.

Pawar maintained state ministers should avoid 'tourism' visits.

"Will the minister wipe away the farmers' tears or rub salt into their wounds? Farmers have absolutely no need for such 'tourism' visits by ministers. Instead of such futile tours, the government should declare a wet drought, provide loan waivers, and give farmers Rs 50,000 per hectare as aid," he demanded. PTI MR RSY