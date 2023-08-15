Maharashtra: Missing driver found dead in Nashik district

Palghar (Maha), Aug 15 (PTI) The highly decomposed body of a 29-year-old car driver who had gone missing three days ago was found in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Tuesday, police said here.

Trimbakeshwar police were informed by some passers-by about a body with a rope tied around its neck lying in the Amboli ghat (mountain road) section, said an official.

The deceased was identified as Asif Jaffar Dacchi, a resident of Palghar, he told PTI.

As per his family members, Dacchi, who had set out for Nashik on August 12 with three passengers, did not reach his destination and his mobile phone was switched off.

A missing person complaint was then registered at Palghar police station, said senior inspector Dattatreya Kindre.

The whereabouts of the three unidentified passengers were still a mystery, he added.

The car apparently passed the Kumari toll naka in Raipur in Chhattisgarh, more than 900 km away, on August 13, but the police have yet to track it down, he said.

Palghar police are conducting further probe. PTI COR KRK