Maharashtra: MSME director arrested in connection with murder of businessman

Nagpur, Jun 11 (PTI) Prashant Parlewar, Director of the Micro Small Medium Enterprises (MSME) in the Maharashtra government, was arrested by the Nagpur Crime Branch on Tuesday night in connection with the alleged contract killing of businessman Puroshattam Puttewar, a senior police officer said.

The police also detained the personal assistant of the prime accused and Puttewar's daughter-in-law, Archana Manish Puttewar (53), who serves as Assistant Director in the Town Planning Department in Gadchiroli, he said.

Identified as Payal Nageshwar, the personal assistant hails from Bayramji town, said the official.

Parlewar was arrested and will be produced in court on Wednesday for remand, said DCP (Detection) Nimit Goyal.

The investigation has led to a total of six arrests, including Archana Puttewar, and several others allegedly involved in the conspiracy.

Officials said incident dates back to May 22 when Puttewar (82) was fatally hit by a car. Initially registered as a fatal accident, further investigation uncovered evidence of a premeditated murder and alleged contract killing.

The murder appears to be linked to a property dispute.