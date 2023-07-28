Maharashtra: Murder accused on the run nabbed in Thane district

Palghar, Jul 28 (PTI) The police have apprehended a 23-year-old murder accused who had been on the run for more than a month after bludgeoning a woman to death in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Friday.

The accused allegedly killed a 55-year-old woman on a farm in Divepada in Wada taluka of the district on the intervening night of May 30 and 31 and had been on the run ever since, senior inspector Suresh Kadam said.

The accused allegedly bludgeoned the woman to death with a stone and fled the scene, he said.

Based on a tip-off, the police on Wednesday nabbed the accused from a farm at Mehandul of Bhiwandi taluka of neighbouring Thane district, the official said, adding that the man has been remanded to police custody till July 31. PTI COR ARU