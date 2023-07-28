Nanded district records excess rainfall as heavy showers pound parts of it

Aurangabad: Heavy rains have been lashing most parts of Nanded district in Maharashtra with Dabhad circle in Ardhapur taluka recording more than 255 mm rainfall in 24 hours till Friday morning, officials said.

Nanded has received excess rainfall so far this season as it recorded 148.7 per cent rainfall, they said.

Several people living in flood-prone areas were shifted to safer places on Thursday due to incessant rains, an official said.

Of the 89 circles where the rainfall is measured, 58 recorded heavy showers, he said.

"Nanded city as well as rural parts of the district has been receiving heavy rainfall over the past couple of days. The highest rainfall of 255.50 mm during the 24-hour period (till around 8 am) was recorded in Dabhad circle," the official said.

Nanded rural recorded 225 mm rainfall, Malegaon in Ardhapur 216.50 mm, Mugat in Mudkhed 187.75 mm, Nanded city 182.25 mm, he added.

Nanded has so far received 148.7 per cent average rainfall. Although 376.1 mm of rainfall is expected in the district between June 1 and July-end, it has received 559.1 mm rain till Friday morning, according to the official.

Apart from Nanded, heavy rainfall (above 65 mm in 24 hours) was recorded in two circles of Beed (Patoda 70.50 mm, Kej (68.75 mm).

In Hingoli district, eight circles also witnessed heavy rainfall. The highest rainfall was recorded in Hayathnagar and Wasmat circles at 165 mm each, Waranga in Kalamnuri 112 mm, Girgaon 114.25 mm, the official said.

Other parts of Marathwada district have recorded above-average rainfall with Osmanabad at 102 per cent , Latur at 101.6 per cent and Hingoli at 109.1 per cent, authorities said.