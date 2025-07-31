Maharashtra: NCP minister Manikrao Kokate loses agriculture portfolio following `rummy' row

Mumbai, Jul 31 (PTI) Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Manikrao Kokate, who was embroiled in a huge controversy after being seen playing an online rummy game on mobile phone in the legislative council, lost his agriculture portfolio on Thursday.

NCP leader Dattatrey Bharne, current sports minister, will be the new agriculture minister, while Kokate will be the new sports and youth welfare minister, said a notification issued by the General Administration Department (GAD).

Kokate will also be in charge of minority development and Auqaf departments, it said. PTI MR VT KRK