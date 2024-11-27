Maharashtra: Neelam Gorhe orders action on child rights, spa centre violations

Mumbai, Nov 27 (PTI) Maharashtra legislative council deputy chairperson Neelam Gorhe on Wednesday asked the state Home Department to act against violations of children's rights and other malpractices in spa and massage centres.

Gorhe mentioned the abduction and selling of a three-and-a-half-year-old child for Rs 60,000 in Bhiwandi city of Thane district and the assault on a female spa worker in Navi Mumbai.

While the accused in the Bhiwandi case was arrested, Gorhe instructed filing a charge sheet against the accused in the Navi Mumbai case.

Citing the National Crime Records Bureau (NRCB) data, Gorhe wrote that ensuring the safety of women and children is a challenge. She directed the Principal Secretary of the Home Department to address these issues.

Gorhe has also issued directives to the Additional Chief Secretary of the Home Department to address malpractices in spa and massage centres across the state.

The instructions include conducting inspection drives across all spas, massage centres, and parlours to identify and stop illegal activities.

Gorhe instructed that spa owners provide affidavits during the licensing process, taking responsibility for the safety of women and girls employed at their establishments. PTI ND NSK