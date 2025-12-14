Maharashtra NGO to develop Amitabh Bachchan's ancestral village in Uttar Pradesh

New Delhi, Dec 14 (PTI) Filmstar Amitabh Bachchan's ancestral Babu Patti village in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh district is all set to get a facelift as a Maharashtra-based NGO has planned a series of development projects there.

A Maharashtra-based NGO, Harivansh Rai Bachchan Prabodhan Pratishthan, has pledged Rs 1 crore for the project, which has been approved by the Uttar Pradesh government under its Matrubhoomi scheme.

"We plan to build entrance gates, concrete roads, solar-powered street lights, a clean drinking water system, sanitation blocks and public parks in the village," said NGO president Nivrutti Yadav.

Yadav's organisation has already developed former chief of defence staff Bipin Rawat's ancestral Saina village in Uttarakhand and Maharashtra's remote Wangeturi village, which was once a Naxal hotbed.

Yadav also plans to deploy an ambulance facility and a dedicated square named after the renowned poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan, father of Amitabh Bachchan, in the village.

The project plans include construction of individual household toilets, bus shelters, bank customer service centres, secondary and junior schools, library renovations and extensive tree plantation drives.

Yadav said he also plans to develop gooseberry processing units and wooden toy manufacturing units in the village.

Harivanshrai's parents hailed from Babu Patti village. PTI SKU AMJ AMJ