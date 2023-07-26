Maharashtra: Nigerian man held with drugs worth Rs 5.5 lakh

Thane, Jul 26 (PTI) A 48-year-old Nigerian man was arrested in Maharashtra’s Navi Mumbai after the police recovered the banned drug MDMA worth Rs 5.5 lakh from him, an official said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, the alleged drug trafficker, identified as John Okror, was intercepted in Kharghar on Tuesday.

A search revealed that he was carrying 55 grams of MDMA, also popular as ecstasy, worth Rs 5,50,000, said senior inspector Neeraj Chowdhary of the Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Navi Mumbai police.

Later, the police also found that Okror had been staying in India without valid documents like a passport and a visa. PTI COR NR