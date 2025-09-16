Maharashtra OBC panel orders strict scrutiny of caste certificates, clears Rs 2,933cr pending funds

Mumbai, Sep 16 (PTI) The newly-formed Maharashtra cabinet sub-committee on Other Backward Classes on Tuesday directed the administration to conduct strict verification of documents to curb issuance of bogus OBC certificates and ordered release of Rs 2,933 crore in pending funds within 15 days.

The directives were given at a meeting of the sub-committee headed by Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule of the BJP held at Mantralaya in south Mumbai.

Bawankule insisted no affidavits should be accepted on the basis of fake papers and all documents must be rigorously scrutinised by authorities before issuing caste certificates to eligible applicants.

Under a government resolution, Maratha community members with the Kunbi (an agrarian caste) lineage can apply for OBC certificates, which will make them eligible to access Other Backward Classes reservation benefits in jobs and education.

Food and Civil Supplies Minister and OBC leader Chhagan Bhujbal, a member of the panel, supported his cabinet colleague's views, stressing that use of fake documents was a "serious concern" that required firm administrative action, an official release issued after the meeting said.

On financial matters, the sub-committee decided that Rs 2,933 crore pending for OBC welfare schemes be disbursed within 15 days with weekly reviews to be presented to ministers, according to the release.

The panel resolved to seek an additional amount of Rs 1,750 crore in supplementary demands in December (when the state legislature will have its winter session), including Rs 1,000 crore for the OBC Corporation and Rs 750 crore for affiliated bodies, it said.

The sub-committee agreed to expedite construction of hostels for OBC students in all 36 districts of Maharashtra. In 16 districts, acquisition of land will be required for the hostels, for which a separate agency is being considered, said the release.

Bawankule assured scholarship arrears for students would be cleared soon.

Later, when questioned by reporters about NCP leader Dhananjay Munde's comments that Banjara and Vanjara communities are the same, Bawankule noted the remarks may have stemmed from "misunderstanding" and they should not be turned into a controversy.

On Opposition criticism of the state's debt burden, he retorted that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, along with his deputies Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, who holds the finance portfolio, were working to strengthen Maharashtra's finances and steer it towards becoming a developed state.

Cabinet ministers Pankaja Munde (Environment), Atul Save (OBC Welfare), Ganesh Naik (Forest) and Dattatray Bharne (Agriculture) are also members of the sub-committee, formed in the first week of September in the midst of an agitation by Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange in Mumbai. PTI MR RSY