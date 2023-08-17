Maharashtra: One arrested for murder of car driver from Palghar

Palghar, Aug 17 (PTI) Two days after the body of a 29-year-old driver from Palghar district in Maharashtra was found, the police on Thursday claimed to have arrested one of the three persons allegedly involved in his brutal murder.

The car which victim Asif Dochi was driving at the time of his murder too was recovered from Odisha following the arrest, district superintendent of police Balasaheb Patil told PTI.

Two other accused in the case will be nabbed soon, he added.

On August 12, 2023, the trio had booked the car, belonging to Dochi's friend, for traveling to Nashik. Dochi, who drove an auto rickshaw, had agreed to drive them, as per his family.

But all four became untraceable thereafter.

On August 15, Dochi's body was found in Amboli ghats in neighbouring Nashik district with multiple wounds and a rope tied around the neck.

As the car was spotted near Raipur, a team was sent to Chhattisgarh for probe, SP Patil said.

One of the suspects was finally traced to Odisha and arrested and the car was also recovered, he said, adding that further probe was on. PTI COR KRK