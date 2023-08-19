Maharashtra: One more arrested in Vasai developer attack case; 3 out of 4 accused held so far, MCOCA invoked

Palghar, Aug 19 (PTI) Police have arrested one more person in connection with the attack on a developer at Vasai in Maharashtra's Palghar district that occurred two months ago, an official said on Saturday.

Officials of the crime unit-III of Virar of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar police arrested 38-year-old Girish Nayar, from Goregaon in Mumbai on Thursday, taking the number of persons held in the case so far to three, he said.

The main accused in the case is on the run, the official said.

"Wielding swords, four persons had attacked the developer and his staffers at his office in Juchandra in Vasai taluka on June 21 this year seeking extortion money from him," senior inspector Pramod Badakh of the crime unit-III said.

Naigaon police had registered a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 307 (attempt to murder), 386 (extortion), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt), 452 (house-trespass), 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 504 (intentional insult), 506 (criminal Intimidation), 120-B (criminal conspiracy), under the Arms Act and the Mumbai Police Act.

The police have now also invoked the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against the accused and launched a search for the main accused, the official said. PTI COR NP