Maharashtra Oppn leaders express grief over loss of lives in Red Fort blast

Mumbai, Nov 10 (PTI) Prominent Opposition leaders in Maharashtra on Monday expressed grief over the loss of lives in an explosion near the Red Fort in Delhi and wished a speedy recovery to those injured in the blast.

They extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families who have lost their loved ones in the blast.

A high-intensity explosion ripped through a slow-moving car at a traffic signal near the Red Fort metro station on Monday evening, killing at least eight people and gutting several vehicles, officials said in the national capital.

Nationalist Congress Party (SP) working president Supriya Sule said she was deeply saddened to learn about the loss of precious lives in the explosion.

"My thoughts and prayers are with the families who lost their loved ones. Wishing the injured a speedy recovery," the Lok Sabha MP from Baramati in Pune district posted on X.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray said the blast was "truly shocking".

"I pray for the injured and their quick recovery, along with a prayer for those who lost their lives in this terrible blast," the former Maharashtra minister stated. PTI MR RSY