Maharashtra Oppn leaders meet chief electoral officer to flag 'poll irregularities'

Mumbai, Oct 14 (PTI) A delegation of Opposition leaders, including NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and MNS' Raj Thackeray, on Tuesday met Maharashtra's chief electoral officer to flag alleged irregularities in the poll process.

The delegation, which also had leaders from the Congress and the Left parties, met CEO S Chockalingam at the Mantralaya.

The delegation is also expected to address a news conference later.

The Opposition leaders' meeting with the senior poll official comes ahead of the local bodies election in Maharashtra, expected to be held later this year. PTI PR ARU